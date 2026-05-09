Three Assam panchayats win national awards for rural development and sustainability

Assam’s outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, May 9, congratulated three village panchayats from the state for receiving national recognition for excellence in grassroots development, sustainability, and rural infrastructure.



In a post on X, Sarma said Assam’s villages are scripting “a new story of progress and pride,” highlighting how local self-governance institutions are gaining national recognition for driving transformation at the grassroots level.



“From sustainability to self-reliant infrastructure, our gaon panchayats are earning national recognition for grassroots transformation,” Sarma said, while congratulating the award-winning panchayats.





Assam’s villages are scripting a new story of progress and pride.



From sustainability to self-reliant infrastructure, our gaon panchayats are earning national recognition for grassroots transformation.



Congratulations to New Nopam, Jumurmur and Hugrijan for bringing glory to… pic.twitter.com/nco4PWyV65 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 9, 2026





According to the Chief Minister, New Nopam Gaon Panchayat in Sonitpur district received the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025 in the Best Village Panchayat category.



Jumurmur Gaon Panchayat in Nagaon district was conferred the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025 in the Clean and Green Panchayat category.



Meanwhile, Hugrijan Gaon Panchayat in Dibrugarh district received recognition in the Self-Reliant Infrastructure category.

Sarma said the achievements reflect Assam’s growing focus on sustainable rural development and strengthened grassroots governance, adding that the recognition has brought pride to the state on the national stage.