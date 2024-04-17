In a shocking incident, three youths from Assam were reportedly charred to death by unidentified miscreants in Meghalaya, as reported on Wednesday.

Preliminary information suggests that the tragic event took place when the miscreants allegedly set the three youths ablaze inside a vehicle in Wageasi, located in the East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The deceased youths were said to be residents of Assam's Goalpara district. Sources indicate that the youths had embarked on a journey to Meghalaya in a Swift car on Tuesday.

The burnt bodies of the three youths were discovered in the dense jungles of Wageasi, according to sources. Authorities have been notified about the incident, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Two of the victims have been identified as Jamar Ali and Nur Mohammed, both residents of Goalpara's Dolguma. However, the identity of the third youth remains undisclosed at present.