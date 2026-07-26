Three Assam youths arrested over bid to organise protest in Lakhimpur

Three young men from Assam's Lakhimpur district were arrested on July 23 for allegedly attempting to organise a protest in support of the nationwide youth movement.

The arrested youths have been identified as Monjur Rahman (23), Ashraful Islam (21) and Abdul Kashem (23), all residents of Islampur village under Laluk Police Station.

Reportedly, the three had created a WhatsApp group to mobilise people for a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with the youth movement, which has since led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also claimed the youths had sought police permission for the protest, but the request was denied before their arrests.

Monjur Rahman, a Master of Commerce student, was reportedly called to Laluk Police Station while working in his family's agricultural field on July 22. Ashraful Islam, also pursuing an M.Com degree, was allegedly picked up from near his residence around midnight on July 23, while Abdul Kashem, a pharmaceutical science graduate awaiting his professional licence and currently teaching at a private school, appeared at the police station after being summoned.

The three were booked under Sections 61(2)(b), 353(1) and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 152 pertains to offences related to acts allegedly endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, including incitement to secession, armed rebellion or separatist activities.