Three Assam youths brutally attacked on Independence Day at Assam–Nagaland border

A shocking incident marred Independence Day celebrations in Merapani, situated along the Assam–Nagaland border, when three Assamese youths were brutally assaulted by a group of alleged Naga miscreants.



According to sources, the victims — identified as Simsat Basumatary, Subrat Nayak, and Prakash Boro — had gone from Kadamguri to a nearby forested area in Nagaland for a picnic. On their return, they were intercepted by the miscreants, who allegedly launched an unprovoked attack.



Two of the youths, Basumatary and Nayak, were reportedly beaten mercilessly, while Boro sustained a gunshot wound from an air rifle while attempting to escape. The shot caused profuse bleeding, further intensifying the brutality of the attack.



Despite their injuries, the trio managed to flee and reached the Merapani Community Health Centre, where they received preliminary treatment. Later, doctors referred them to Golaghat Civil Hospital for further medical attention.



Local authorities confirmed that the attack occurred without provocation, igniting widespread anger and concern among residents of the border region. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and additional security measures are being discussed to prevent recurrence of such violent clashes along the volatile Assam–Nagaland boundary.