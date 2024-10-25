Three Assamese films have secured coveted spots in the 55th International Film Festival of India's prestigious Indian Panorama section, marking a significant moment for the region's cinema. "Juiphool" by Jadumoni Dutta, "Rador Pakhi" by Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, and "Swargarath" by Rajesh Bhuyan will represent Assamese filmmaking at the festival.

The Indian Panorama jury, led by filmmaker Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, selected 25 feature films from 384 entries across India. Hindi film "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," directed by Randeep Hooda, will open the feature film segment.

Twenty non-feature films, chosen from 262 submissions, complete the showcase. The Ladakhi film "Ghar Jaisa Kuch" by Harsh Sangani will open the non-feature category.

Notable selections include critically acclaimed films like "12th Fail" by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the ambitious "Kalki 2898 AD" in 3D. The feature films span 12 languages, reflecting India's diverse cinematic landscape.

The selection process involved 12 jury members for feature films and six for non-feature films, representing various aspects of Indian cinema. The festival aims to promote films that demonstrate artistic, thematic and aesthetic excellence.

IFFI 2024 will run from November 20-28 in Panaji, Goa, organised by the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with the Goa government.

The Indian Panorama, established in 1978, continues its tradition of showcasing selected films at international festivals and cultural exchange programs, promoting Indian cinema globally.