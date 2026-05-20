Three Bangladeshi nationals held in Assam’s Cachar while allegedly planning return via Meghalaya border

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Assam’s Cachar district after police intercepted them during a routine checking operation at the Digar Khal naka checkpoint under Gumrah area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Reena Akhtar, Mohammad Awal and Mohammad Harun. According to police, the three had allegedly entered India illegally in 2012 and had been living in different parts of the country for several years.

Investigators said the trio had recently travelled from Bengaluru to Badarpur on board the Humsafar Express and were allegedly planning to return to Bangladesh through the Umkiang border route in Meghalaya with the help of a broker.

Police launched the operation based on intelligence inputs and had alerted field units in advance regarding the movement.

While the three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during the operation, the suspected broker managed to flee from the spot. A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest him.

Police are currently questioning the arrested individuals and further investigation into the case is underway.