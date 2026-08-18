Three children rescued after fleeing children’s home in Guwahati

Three children who allegedly fled from a children’s home in Guwahati were rescued by the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday morning, August 18.

The children were found by the New Bongaigaon GRP and subsequently questioned by the police.

According to the police, the children told them that they had escaped from Ila Snehalaya, a child-care centre at Betkuchi in Guwahati. Ila Snehalaya is a centre for children in distress and is managed as part of the Snehalaya network.

The children reportedly told the police that they fled the centre after allegedly being beaten there.

The circumstances surrounding their escape and the allegations of assault are being looked into. Further details are awaited.