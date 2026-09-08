Three correspondents arrested in Assam’s Dhubri for allegedly extorting doctor

Dhubri Police have arrested three correspondents for allegedly attempting to extort money from a doctor, while a fourth accused remains absconding, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Shaikh, a correspondent of a private satellite news channel, and Dewan Jahangir Alom and Ashraful Alom, who reportedly work with local news portals.

The fourth accused, Soiodur Rahman, a correspondent with Assam Talks, allegedly evaded arrest and is currently absconding.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly targeted medical practitioner Dr Chotka Rahman on Sunday and demanded Rs 3 lakh, allegedly threatening him in the process.

Police said the doctor, fearing for his safety, paid ₹65,000 through PhonePe as an advance and another Rs 20,000 in cash at the spot to the owner of an under-construction medical shop/chamber.

The owner subsequently lodged a complaint at Dhubri Sadar Police Station, following which police launched an operation and arrested three of the accused.

Meanwhile, a digital payment of Rs 65,000 was transferred to an account belonging to a person residing in the Fakirganj area, identified as Mostofa Firdoz Amed, who has also been arrested by the police.

A case, Dhubri Sadar Police Station Case No. 354/2026, has been registered under Sections 61(2), 329(4), 127(2), 308(5), 309(4), 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have launched a search operation to trace the fourth accused, Soiodur Rahman. Further investigation is underway.