News
 Assam
Three correspondents arrested in Assam’s Dhubri for allegedly extorting doctor

Three correspondents arrested in Assam’s Dhubri for allegedly extorting doctor

Dhubri Police have arrested three correspondents for allegedly attempting to extort money from a doctor, while a fourth accused remains absconding, police said.

Advertisement
Three correspondents arrested in Assam’s Dhubri for allegedly extorting doctor

Dhubri Police have arrested three correspondents for allegedly attempting to extort money from a doctor, while a fourth accused remains absconding, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Shaikh, a correspondent of a private satellite news channel, and Dewan Jahangir Alom and Ashraful Alom, who reportedly work with local news portals.

The fourth accused, Soiodur Rahman, a correspondent with Assam Talks, allegedly evaded arrest and is currently absconding.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly targeted medical practitioner Dr Chotka Rahman on Sunday and demanded Rs 3 lakh, allegedly threatening him in the process.

Police said the doctor, fearing for his safety, paid ₹65,000 through PhonePe as an advance and another Rs 20,000 in cash at the spot to the owner of an under-construction medical shop/chamber.

The owner subsequently lodged a complaint at Dhubri Sadar Police Station, following which police launched an operation and arrested three of the accused.

Meanwhile, a digital payment of Rs 65,000 was transferred to an account belonging to a person residing in the Fakirganj area, identified as Mostofa Firdoz Amed, who has also been arrested by the police.

A case, Dhubri Sadar Police Station Case No. 354/2026, has been registered under Sections 61(2), 329(4), 127(2), 308(5), 309(4), 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have launched a search operation to trace the fourth accused, Soiodur Rahman. Further investigation is underway.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Sep 08, 2026
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement