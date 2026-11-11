Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on a security checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. November 11.

According to preliminary reports, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and fired at the CRPF personnel stationed at the checkpoint. Two of the injured personnel sustained serious injuries, while the third jawan was also wounded in the attack.

The CRPF personnel retaliated following the firing, while Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were immediately rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to identify and track down the attackers. Security has also been tightened in the surrounding areas as forces continue efforts to locate the terrorists.

Further details about the attackers and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.