Three cyber fraud accused arrested after a year on the run in Assam’s Morigaon

Three accused have been apprehended in Assam in connection with a cyber fraud case registered at Moirabari Police Station, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mukter Hussain (33), a resident of Hatimuria in Morigaon; Baharul Islam (49), a resident of Lengribori in Morigaon; and Mustak Ahmed, also known as Anarul, a resident of Dhing.

According to police, the arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Moirabari Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police said the accused had been absconding for nearly a year since the registration of the case. During this period, they allegedly remained on the move to evade arrest and continued their involvement in organised cyber fraud activities.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the racket and to identify other individuals who may be linked to the cyber fraud network.