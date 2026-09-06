Three cybercrime suspects arrested in Guwahati; 20 ATM cards seized

Three suspected cybercriminals have been arrested by Kahilipara Police from the Saukuchi area of Guwahati in connection with alleged cybercrime activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nur Islam, Shafikul Islam and Azizur Haque.

During the operation, police reportedly seized 20 ATM cards along with several other objectionable items from their possession.

The arrests have raised concerns over the alleged use of multiple bank accounts and ATM cards in cyber-related financial activities.

Police are currently questioning the three accused to ascertain their alleged involvement in cybercrime and to determine whether others are linked to the activities.

Further investigation is underway, and additional details are awaited.