Three-Day Aronbarim Youth Convention Concludes in Diphu, Celebrating Karbi Faith and Cultural Heritage

The three-day Aronbarim Youth Convention, a significant religious and cultural gathering of the Karbi community, concluded on August 16 at the Sarsing Teron Langkung Habe Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Diphu.

The convention, which focused on the religious traditions, cultural heritage and customs of the Karbi community, witnessed active participation from a large number of Karbi youths.

The youth convention was organised with the objective of encouraging the younger generation to understand, preserve and carry forward the community's religious traditions, culture and heritage.

Among those present at the programme were Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member and MLA Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Habbey Teron, several KAAC Executive Members and other prominent personalities.

The gathering also placed emphasis on preserving the religious beliefs, traditional practices and cultural heritage of the Karbi community while encouraging greater participation of young people in carrying these traditions forward.

The three-day convention concluded on August 16 with a series of religious and cultural programmes.