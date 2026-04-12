Three-day Baokhungri festival begins at sacred hill in Assam's Kokrajhar

The 13th edition of the Baokhungri Festival commenced on April 12, with a vibrant three-day celebration organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Tourism Department at Harinaguri, located at the foothills of the sacred Baokhungri Hill in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

Held annually, the festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage and traditional practices of the region while marking the onset of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year. The event serves as a significant platform for promoting indigenous traditions and boosting tourism in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The main entrance gate of the festival venue was inaugurated by BTC MCLA Khampha Borgoyary, who extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion.

A diverse range of cultural and traditional activities has been lined up to engage visitors and showcase the region’s vibrant heritage. Major attractions of the festival include a hill-climbing competition, traditional Bodo indigenous games and sports, a Bwisagu dance competition, and an exhibition of traditional cuisine.

These events highlight the customs and artistic expressions of the Bodo community and other indigenous groups. Situated approximately six kilometres northeast of Kokrajhar town, Baokhungri Hill holds deep spiritual significance for local communities.

Each year, thousands of devotees gather on the day of Rongali Bihu to climb the sacred hill while dancing and playing traditional musical instruments such as the Kham, Sifung, Jatha, and Thorkha. Rituals and prayers are also performed at the hilltop, reflecting longstanding cultural and religious beliefs. According to local tradition, climbing the hill on this auspicious day is believed to bring prosperity, strength, and good fortune for the year ahead.

The festival continues to attract visitors, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists, thereby strengthening the region’s tourism prospects and preserving its unique heritage. The Baokhungri Festival stands as a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Assam and reinforces efforts to promote sustainable cultural tourism in the Bodoland Territorial Region.