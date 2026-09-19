Three-day dry days announced for Silchar municipal polls

The Assam government has declared three dry days in the Silchar Municipal Corporation area in connection with the upcoming municipal elections, prohibiting the possession, sale, supply, distribution and consumption of liquor and other intoxicating substances.

According to an official release issued on Saturday, the restriction will be in force on October 3, the day of polling, as well as October 2, the day preceding the election, and October 6, the day of counting, until the counting process is completed.

The day of any re-poll, if held, will also be treated as a dry day, the order said.

The government issued the order under Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Rule 326(A) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.

During the notified period, all wholesale liquor warehouses and IMFL retail outlets, including ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops, Club ‘ON’, Hotel ‘ON’ and Country Spirit shops, will remain closed.

The order also restricts the storage of liquor by individuals during the dry-day period.

Authorities warned that violations would invite action under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules, as well as Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act.

The dry-day order has been issued with the objective of ensuring a free, fair and peaceful municipal election, the release said.