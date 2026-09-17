Three-day Zubeen Divas begins at Zubeen Kshetra ahead of music icon’s first death anniversary

The three-day Zubeen Divas began at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Thursday, September 17 with arrangements in place to accommodate thousands of admirers expected to visit the memorial site to mark the first death anniversary of music icon Zubeen Garg.

The memorial, which houses Garg’s final resting place, has been decorated with flowers and fresh gamosas ahead of the three-day commemorative programme.

The Assam government has supported the arrangements at the venue to facilitate the participation of a large number of admirers and devotees expected to attend the programmes.

The first day of the observance began with a prayer in the morning, followed by a naam-prasanga scheduled for the afternoon.

A series of cultural programmes will be held on the second day, while the concluding day will feature Bhagawat recitation and Bhaona.

With a large gathering expected at Zubeen Kshetra throughout the three-day observance, organisers have appealed to visitors to maintain discipline and participate peacefully in the programmes.

The observance comes as fans and admirers across Assam mark the first anniversary of Garg’s death and remember the singer, widely known among his followers as “Pranor Silpi”.