Three declared foreigners ordered to leave Assam within 24 hours in Assam's Karbi Anglong

The Karbi Anglong district administration has issued expulsion orders against three individuals declared foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT), directing them to leave Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The orders were issued on February 2 by the District Commissioner under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, following tribunal verdicts declaring the individuals as foreigners.

The persons ordered to be expelled are Md. Faizul Haque, a resident of Manja Nadipar village under Manja Police Station, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 280/2006 (C); Md. Rafiqul Ali of Hidim Teron Basti under Manja Police Station, declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 203/2007; and Md. Fakaruddin, a resident of Jadav Rai Grant under Bokajan Police Station, declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 897/2006 (C).

As per the orders, the three individuals have been instructed to exit Assam and the country within 24 hours through designated routes via Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

The district administration has also directed various departments to ensure strict compliance with the expulsion orders. These include confiscation of any movable and immovable property belonging to the individuals and depositing the same in the name of the government, deletion of their names from electoral rolls, cancellation of ration cards, freezing or cancellation of Aadhaar cards, and removal from all government welfare schemes and social security benefits.

Authorities have been instructed to execute the orders promptly and submit compliance reports to the district administration.

The action is part of the Assam government’s ongoing drive to enforce tribunal verdicts against individuals declared foreigners, following directions to district administrations to act swiftly under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. Similar expulsion orders have been issued in several districts in recent months, often mandating departure within 24 hours through specified border routes, as the state continues to address concerns related to illegal immigration.