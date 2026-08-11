Three drug peddlers arrested in Assam's Morigaon, suspected heroin seized

Three alleged drug peddlers were apprehended during a police operation at a house in No. 1 Solmari under Morigaon police station, with suspected heroin and other items recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dildar Ali (23), Rekibuddin Ahmed (18) and Aftar Hussain (25), all residents of Morigaon district.

According to police, the operation was conducted at the residence of Rejiya Sultana in No. 1 Solmari. During the search, officers recovered 16 plastic containers containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 24.93 grams, including the weight of the containers.

Police also seized two Vivo mobile phones, one Realme handset and a syringe from the accused.

The three suspects have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected narcotics and identify other persons who may be connected with the alleged drug network.

The seizure comes amid continued anti-drug operations across Assam, with law enforcement agencies intensifying action against the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic substances.