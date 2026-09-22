Three drug peddlers arrested with 5.15 grams of heroin in Assam's Baksa

Police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized 5.15 grams of heroin during an operation in Baksa district.

The operation was carried out by Gowardhana Police, following which the three suspected drug peddlers were taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakibul Mondal, Rinku Das and Kitab Ali. The suspected heroin was recovered from their possession during the operation.

Police are questioning the arrested persons to ascertain the source of the suspected contraband, its intended destination and their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the three are linked to a wider network involved in the supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the area.