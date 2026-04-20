Three family members drown in Pagladia river in Assam's Nalbari

Three members of a family, including two sisters, died after drowning in the Pagladia river in Assam’s Nalbari district on April 19, police said.

The incident took place at Niz Barshiral village, where Pinki Das and her cousin Rohit Das had travelled from Guwahati to visit their relative, Kuntu Das Deka.

According to police, the three went to the riverside shortly after lunch. Kuntu Das Deka entered the water to bathe, following which all three were caught in a strong current. They were unable to return to safety and drowned.

Local residents initiated a search soon after the incident and later recovered the bodies from the river.

Police said the bodies were sent to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.