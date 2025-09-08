Three former Assam legislators join Congress, Gaurav Gogoi calls it ‘historic day’

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, three prominent leaders from Assam officially joined the Indian National Congress on Monday, September 8 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The new entrants include former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) general secretary and ex-MLA from Kamalpur Satyabrata Kalita, former BJP MLA from Sipajhar Binanda Saikia, and former BJP MLA from Baithalangso Dr. Mansing Rongpi.

Welcoming the leaders, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi described the development as a turning point for the party in Assam. “This is a historic day for the Assam Congress. The leadership that has joined us today is committed to real issues concerning farmers, youth, women, and small traders. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government, however, is only working for the personal benefits of the chief minister and his family,” Gogoi alleged.

He went on to say that even BJP and AGP workers now recognise that their coalition functions like the chief minister’s “personal company.” According to Gogoi, leaders unwilling to accept this “reality” are gradually returning to the Congress fold.

Gogoi further noted that while Binanda Saikia and Dr. Mansing Rongpi were returning to their former political home in Congress, Satyabrata Kalita’s resignation from AGP underscored the decline of the regional party under BJP’s shadow. He hinted that more defections from the ruling coalition are expected in the run-up to the 2026 polls.

The induction ceremony was attended by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur.