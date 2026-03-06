Three from Assam crack UPSC civil services 2025; Abhigyan Khaund secures AIR 187

Three candidates from Assam have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to the final results announced recently.

The examination, which is considered one of the most competitive in the country, was conducted in August 2025, while the personality test (interview) was held between December 2025 and February 2026.

Among the successful candidates from Assam, Abhigyan Khaund secured the highest position with an All India Rank (AIR) of 187. He was followed by Abhigyan Jyoti Bora, who secured AIR 570, and Bhaswata Saikia, who obtained AIR 777.

Among the successful candidates, Calvin Ginminlien Zou secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 134. Though originally from Manipur, Zou currently resides in Meghalaya.

As per the official statement issued by the UPSC, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

At the national level, Anuj Agnihotri has topped the Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on March 6.

According to the Commission, Rajeshwari Suve M secured the second rank while Akansh Dhull finished third in the highly competitive examination.

The successful candidates will now undergo further formalities before being allocated to different services and cadres based on their ranks and preferences.

The achievement of the three candidates has brought pride to Assam, with many aspiring civil service candidates in the state drawing inspiration from their success in one of India’s toughest examinations.

