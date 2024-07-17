Three individuals belonging to Assam’s Charaideo district were allegedly found dead in Tamil Nadu, while one has been reported missing, according to media reports.

The four individuals have been identified as Nabin Bhumij, Nava Bhumij and Jhamoni Gor, all residents of Lakwa locality in Charaideo.

Meanwhile, the missing person has been identified as Maina Bhumij.

As per reports, the bodies were recovered near Tamil Nadu's Jolarpettai Railway Station.

The individuals had left for Tamil Nadu for work-related opportunities.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to locate the missing youth.