Three persons were detained by Boko police in Assam’s Kamrup district after local residents intercepted a vehicle at Bamunigaon following a collision with a roadside divider and raised suspicions that a young woman travelling in it might have been abducted.

According to local sources, the incident involved a Hyundai vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 DX 5856, which reportedly rammed into a roadside divider while travelling towards Goalpara. The incident prompted local residents to intervene and question the persons accompanying the woman before handing them over to the police.

Boko Police Station Officer-in-Charge Munna Pasni said an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police suspect that the persons involved may have links to the drug trade, although the allegations have not yet been substantiated.

Police detained three persons following a complaint lodged by three individuals from Manipur, identified as Thangkha Hao, Chatmin Khang and Sara. The detained persons have been identified as Faridul Islam, Amidul and Abbas Ali.

According to the information available, Faridul Islam is a resident of Lakhipur in Goalpara district, while Amidul hails from Baruajhar in Darrang district and Abbas Ali is from Ulubari in the same district.

The incident also involved allegations of unruly behaviour inside the vehicle. However, the precise circumstances that led to the confrontation, the suspicion of abduction and the alleged links to the drug trade remain unclear.

Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.