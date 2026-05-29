Three held in Assam's Tinsukia for alleged bid to join ULFA-I, extortion links under probe

Three men have been detained in Assam's Tinsukia district on allegations of attempting to join the banned insurgent group ULFA-I, police said on May 29.

The detainees were identified as Bijoy Moran (28) of No. 2 Naloni Gaon, Antu Moran (34) of No. 2 Tekeri Gaon, and Newton Moran (22), also a resident of No. 2 Tekeri Gaon under Pengeri Police Station.

According to police, the three were allegedly acting on the instructions of a ULFA-I cadre known as “Japan Asom” and were involved in delivering extortion demand letters and collecting money from local residents.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Police launched an operation and intercepted the trio while they were allegedly on their way to join the banned outfit.

The three are currently being held at Lekhapani Police Station. Investigators are examining their alleged links with ULFA-I and the suspected extortion network to determine the extent of their involvement.