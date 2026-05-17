Three held with 10 cattle during police raid on smuggling in Assam's Sivasagar

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar carried out a raid against alleged cattle smuggling and seized a pickup vehicle loaded with cattle during the operation.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the cattle was reportedly heading towards Nepalibasti when police intercepted it and launched the operation.

During the raid, 10 cattle were rescued and three alleged smugglers were apprehended. The arrested individuals were identified as Hyder Ali, Ikramul Hussian and Imran Ali, all residents of Nepalibasti.

Police have taken the seized vehicle into custody and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on May 11, police had seized six cattle and a private vehicle during an operation against alleged cattle theft in Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district. The cattle were recovered from the residence of one Saikul Islam at Sonaribali near the Kolong River. Police sources had stated that multiple cases, including alleged cattle theft and drug peddling, were previously registered against the accused at Samaguri Police Station.