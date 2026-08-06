Three held with large consignment of foreign liquor during police raid in Assam's Cachar
Police raided Kalainchara in Cachar and seized a large consignment of foreign liquor from an intercepted truck, arresting three men. Investigators have registered a case and are tracing the source of the consignment and others linked to the alleged smuggling network.
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Story highlights
- The operation was carried out at Kalainchara in Cachar district
- Police intercepted a truck and recovered the liquor during the raid
- The accused were identified as Sandhyaram Debbarma, Katrajaya Debbarma and Denia Reng
Police seized a large consignment of foreign liquor and arrested three alleged smugglers during an operation at Kalainchara in Assam's Cachar district.
According to police, the liquor was recovered from a truck that was intercepted during the operation. The accused have been identified as Sandhyaram Debbarma, Katrajaya Debbarma, and Denia Reng.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was allegedly being transported illegally to Mizoram.
Police have seized the vehicle along with the liquor and registered a case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the smuggling network.
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