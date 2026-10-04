Three killed as boat capsizes at Merbil in Assam’s Ghilmara
A boat carrying three people capsized at Merbil in Assam’s Ghilmara area. Police and local residents recovered the bodies as details of the incident were awaited.
- An 11-year-old child was among the victims recovered after the mishap
- The deceased were identified as Padma Dutta, Ajit Dutta and Mridusmin Dutta
- All three belonged to Dewalia village under the Ghilmara Police Station area
Three people, including an 11-year-old child, died after a boat carrying them capsized at Merbil in Assam’s Ghilmara area.
The victims, identified as 45-year-old Padma Dutta, 22-year-old Ajit Dutta and 11-year-old Mridusmin Dutta, were residents of Dewalia village under Ghilmara Police Station.
According to preliminary information, the three had travelled to Merbil to release their cattle when the boat they were in overturned. The accident reportedly occurred after the water level in the area rose.
Following the incident, police, assisted by local residents, launched a rescue operation. The bodies of all three victims were subsequently recovered.
Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.
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