Three killed as boat capsizes at Merbil in Assam’s Ghilmara

Three people, including an 11-year-old child, died after a boat carrying them capsized at Merbil in Assam’s Ghilmara area.

The victims, identified as 45-year-old Padma Dutta, 22-year-old Ajit Dutta and 11-year-old Mridusmin Dutta, were residents of Dewalia village under Ghilmara Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the three had travelled to Merbil to release their cattle when the boat they were in overturned. The accident reportedly occurred after the water level in the area rose.

Following the incident, police, assisted by local residents, launched a rescue operation. The bodies of all three victims were subsequently recovered.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.