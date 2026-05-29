Three killed in head-on SUV-truck collision near North Guwahati

Three people lost their lives after an SUV collided head-on with a truck in Assam's Kamrup district on May 28, police said.

The fatal accident occurred at Gauripur near North Guwahati. According to police, the truck had allegedly entered the wrong side of the road when the collision took place.

"The truck was coming on the wrong side of the road," a police officer said, adding that the SUV was travelling at high speed before it crashed into the truck. The impact was so severe that the SUV was reduced to a "mangled heap of metal".

All three occupants of the SUV died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parth Pratim Burman, Ranjit Dey and Karuna Bezbarua.

Police said the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle.

An investigation has been launched to trace the driver and determine the circumstances leading to the crash.