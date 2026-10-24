Three people were killed on the spot in a horrific road accident on the Chamdang bypass in Assam’s Tinsukia district after a speeding vehicle carrying raw tea leaves rammed into a Bolero Gypsy, a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The deceased have been identified as Subrata Bhattacharjee, Pintu Tanti and Ganesh Praja.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the tea-leaf-laden vehicle allegedly travelling at high speed collided with the other vehicles and a pedestrian on the bypass. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving three people dead at the scene.

The collision also triggered a fire in the motorcycle involved in the accident, which was completely gutted in the blaze.

The incident sparked tension and chaos in the area, with the accident site witnessing a commotion following the deaths.

The circumstances leading to the accident, including the sequence of the collision and the identities of those involved in the individual vehicles, are yet to be fully established.

Further details are awaited.