Three youths were killed and three others injured when their car rammed into a goods truck in Assam’s Darrang district while they were returning home after visiting Durga Puja pandals, police said on October 19.

The accident occurred around midnight at Sarkar Chariali in Dhula on National Highway 15, when the sedan hit a truck travelling towards Tezpur from behind, a senior police officer said.

All six occupants of the car were residents of Kharupetia and were returning after visiting Durga Puja pandals in Mangaldai town, the officer said.

Two occupants died on the spot, while the four injured were rushed to a hospital. One of them later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as Ankush Das, Pritam Das and Mithun Sahu, all residents of Ward 7 in Kharupetia. Ankush Das and Pritam Das belonged to the same family, the officer said.

The three injured — Sagar Saha, Ganesh Das and Sonai Sarkar — were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available.