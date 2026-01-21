Three labourers die after falling into well pit in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Three daily-wage labourers lost their lives while digging a well in a remote village of Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, triggering concerns over workplace safety in unregulated construction activities.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Disama village when the workers reportedly fell into the well pit during excavation.

Officials said personnel of the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot following information about the mishap and carried out a rescue operation. The labourers were retrieved from the pit and immediately shifted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Tissong Terang, Bongtharber Hobi Teron and Longsdab Teron. All three were engaged as daily-wage workers at the site at the time of the incident.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy and to determine whether safety norms were violated. Further details are awaited as officials continue to investigate the incident.