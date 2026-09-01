Three members of family killed in landslide in Guwahati’s Mathgharia amid incessant rain

Three members of a family were killed after a landslide struck their residence in Mathgharia area of Guwahati amid incessant rainfall, as per reports.

The deceased have been identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, Meena Rajbongshi and Chunu Rajbongshi. The daughter of the family was also among those killed in the incident.

The family’s son was trapped beneath the debris but was rescued alive.

The incident occurred amid continuous heavy rainfall in Guwahati, which has raised the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas. Rescue personnel and local authorities responded to the incident and undertook efforts to clear the debris and assist those affected.

Continuous rainfall since the early hours of Tuesday has triggered severe artificial flooding in several parts of Guwahati, disrupting normal life and affecting commuters.

Several roads have been waterlogged, with the Narengi-Six Mile VIP Road among the worst affected. Water has accumulated at several stretches between Barbari and Six Mile, reaching up to knee-deep levels in some places.

The situation is also difficult in Chandmari, where water has entered both roads and footpaths, leaving commuters struggling to move through the area.

Other key areas, including Panjabari, Beltola Servey, have also reported significant waterlogging, affecting vehicular movement.