Three minor girls from Assam’s Charaideo district were rescued by railway personnel at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday, October 25, under Operation Nanhe Farishte after they reportedly travelled to the city for sightseeing without informing their parents.

The girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, were rescued from Platform No. 4 by a team led by Sub-Inspector R.K. Dubey of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS), Guwahati, along with other railway staff.

During questioning, the girls reportedly told railway personnel that they had left their homes without informing their parents and had travelled to Guwahati to visit the city.

The girls were identified as Baby Paul, 16, and Priya Paul, 15, daughters of Bibhash Paul, and Riya Paul, 17, daughter of Bidyut Paul. All three are residents of Looholiya under Borhat Police Station in Assam’s Charaideo district.

Following the rescue, railway personnel completed the required formalities and handed over the girls to the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kamrup (Metro), through Railway Childline, Guwahati, for safe custody and further necessary action.

Operation Nanhe Farishte is a railway initiative aimed at identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection at railway stations and on trains. The initiative seeks to ensure that vulnerable children found on railway premises receive appropriate assistance and are referred to the relevant child welfare authorities.