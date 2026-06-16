Three minors detained in Assam's Barpeta child rape and murder case

Three minors have been detained by police in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Assam's Barpeta district.

The incident was reported from No. 2 Chachra village under Baghbar on June 15. The girl, who had reportedly returned from school earlier in the day, was later found dead in a nearby field after family members launched a search when she failed to return home.

Following the discovery of the body, a police team led by senior district officials initiated an investigation and detained three minors suspected to be involved in the case.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while investigators began collecting evidence and questioning those linked to the incident.

The case has triggered widespread outrage in the area, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible and speedy justice for the victim.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law governing juvenile offenders.