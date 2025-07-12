Three minors rescued in joint operation against child labour in Arunachal's Jairampur market

In a resolute move against child exploitation, a joint operation led by the Department of Labour in close coordination with the Police Department and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) successfully rescued three adolescent labourers from the Jairampur Market area in Changlang district.

The swift and decisive action marks a significant step in the ongoing battle to eliminate child and adolescent labour in the region. Officials stormed the market area in a surprise raid, identifying and rescuing the minors who were engaged in unlawful labour practices.

The rescued adolescents were immediately transferred to the Child Care Institution (CCI), Jairampur, operated by the R.K. Mossang Memorial Society. There, the children will undergo comprehensive care, counselling, and rehabilitation programs to help them recover from trauma and reintegrate into mainstream education and society.

Authorities emphasized that this intervention was not a one-off event but a continuation of sustained efforts aimed at eradicating child labour, promoting child rights, and ensuring vulnerable children have access to safety, education, and a promising future.

"This operation showcases the effective synergy between law enforcement and child welfare agencies," said an official involved in the operation. "We are committed to identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating every child forced into labour."





Watch the complete video here:-

