Three NIT Silchar students drown in Assam waterfall

Three students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, lost their lives after drowning in a waterfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed on November 9.

The incident occurred at the Bulchol (Hmunthajao) waterfall, a remote spot located in Bolsom Bagan under Harangajao. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the group of students had gone on an outing when the tragedy took place.

“The mishap occurred when the NIT students visited the scenic but isolated waterfall. After receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and began operations,” a senior DDMA official said.

The victims were identified as Sauhard Rai (20) and Sarbavartika Singh (20), both from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika (19) from Bihar.

Rescue operations faced significant delays due to poor mobile connectivity and the difficult terrain, making coordination between teams a major challenge. “A medical team was kept on standby to respond to any emergency. All three students were pulled from the water but were declared dead by doctors,” the official added.

Authorities have expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and have urged tourists to remain vigilant while visiting waterfalls and other natural sites, especially during the post-monsoon period when strong and unpredictable water currents pose serious risks.

Local officials said the incident highlights the need for greater safety awareness and improved accessibility to remote tourist locations across the region. (With inputs from PTI)