Three young students from the Northeast have brought pride to the region by securing top ranks in the prestigious National Meteorological Olympiad (Met-Olympiad), organized by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as part of its 150th Foundation Day celebrations.

The students, Tanmoy Kashyap, Dishant Bezbaruah, and Samrat Das, achieved remarkable success in the Olympiad, which was held at the state and national levels.

Tanmoy Kashyap, a student from St. Vivekananda English Academy, Maligaon, secured the 2nd rank in the 8th standard category.

Dishant Bezbaruah from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli, and Samrat Das from Delhi Public School, Dimapur, both secured the 3rd rank in the 9th and 11th standard categories, respectively.



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The students were felicitated at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, where they were honoured by none other than the Prime Minister of India.

They received cash prizes and mementoes in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The success of these students highlights the growing academic excellence in the Northeast and underscores the region's contribution to national scientific and meteorological progress.

Their achievements serve as an inspiration to young minds across the country, especially those in the Northeast.