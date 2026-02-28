Three PREPAK (Pro) cadres arrested across Manipur, mobile phones, ID cards seized

Security forces in Manipur on February 27, launched a coordinated crackdown against insurgent-linked extortion networks, arresting three active cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive faction) in separate operations across Thoubal and Imphal districts. The arrests mark a significant push to dismantle militant activities and curb extortion rackets operating in the state.

According to official sources, on February 27 security forces apprehended an alleged extortionist and active PREPAK (Pro) cadre, Thokchom Rabichandra Singh (36), from the Uyal Makha Leikai area under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. A resident of Heirok Part-II, Bazar Laikol Leirak in Thoubal district, Rabichandra was reportedly involved in extortion-related activities linked to the insurgent outfit. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.

In another operation carried out the same day, security personnel arrested Khuraijam Rojitkumar Singh (37), an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), from his residence at Thongju Part-II Makha Leikai in Imphal East district. The arrest was executed under the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from the accused.

Continuing the crackdown, security forces also arrested Kshetrimayum Laiba Meitei (42), another active cadre of the Progressive faction of PREPAK, from his residence at Lamdeng Khunou in Imphal West district. The operation was conducted under Lamsang Police Station limits. A mobile phone and an identity card were recovered from him.

Officials said the arrests were part of sustained intelligence-based operations aimed at neutralising insurgent networks and preventing unlawful activities, including extortion, intimidation, and recruitment. Further investigation is underway to establish the extent of their involvement and to trace other possible associates.