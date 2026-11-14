Three PWD officials suspended after under-construction bridge section collapses in Assam's Cachar
Assam's PWD suspended three officials after part of an under-construction bridge over the Jatinga River collapsed. The action centres on alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in Cachar district.
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Story highlights
- Executive Engineer Kallol Baran Nath is among those facing action
- SDO Piyush Kanti Choudhury was also named in the order
- Junior Engineer Jaydeep Nath is the third officer identified in the order
The Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended three officials, including an executive engineer, over alleged dereliction of duty following the collapse of a section of an under-construction bridge over the Jatinga River in Assam’s Cachar district.
Those suspended have been identified as Executive Engineer Kallol Baran Nath, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Piyush Kanti Choudhury and Junior Engineer Jaydeep Nath.
The action was taken after a portion of the bridge under construction collapsed, with the department citing alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties.
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