The Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended three officials, including an executive engineer, over alleged dereliction of duty following the collapse of a section of an under-construction bridge over the Jatinga River in Assam’s Cachar district.

Those suspended have been identified as Executive Engineer Kallol Baran Nath, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Piyush Kanti Choudhury and Junior Engineer Jaydeep Nath.

The action was taken after a portion of the bridge under construction collapsed, with the department citing alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties.