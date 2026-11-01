Three people sustained serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad, once again raising concerns over road safety along the busy highway corridor.

The injured were initially taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital in Jagiroad for treatment. One of them, whose condition was reported to be critical, was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced medical care.

The latest accident comes amid a series of reported road mishaps along NH-27, particularly on the Jagiroad-Sonapur-Guwahati stretch. In August, a major accident at Khetri in Sonapur claimed seven lives and left several others injured. Reports at the time pointed to a pothole and poor road maintenance as contributing factors. Another accident at Chamata in Sonapur on September 10 was reported to be the third road crash in the area that month, with several passengers injured.

The repeated incidents have renewed concerns among commuters about road conditions, traffic management and the need for stronger safety measures along the highway. The corridor carries considerable passenger and commercial vehicle traffic, making safe road conditions and responsible driving essential.

The cause of the latest accident in Jagiroad has not yet been established. Further details about the vehicles involved and the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately available.