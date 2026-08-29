Three students drown in pond in Assam’s Jorhat

Three students drowned in a pond at Cinnamara Tea Estate near Jorhat town on August 29, police said.

According to police, a group of around 10–12 boys had gathered near the pond to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. The three students are suspected to have entered the pond to take a bath when they drowned.

The bodies were subsequently recovered by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The deceased were identified as Akshat Kumar Roy, Sushanta Patel and Rehan. All three were students of a local private school. Rehan was studying in Class 9, while Akshat Kumar Roy and Sushanta Patel were Class 11 students.

Police said further details regarding the incident are awaited.