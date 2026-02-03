Three students missing after boat capsizes in Assam’s Dhubri district

Three students went missing on February 3, when a country boat carrying them capsized in the Gangadhar River in Assam's Dhubri, district triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The incident occurred at Belpara Char in the Tamarhat area when a group of 22 students had travelled to the riverine island to perform shradh, a traditional funeral ritual. According to local sources, the boat lost balance midway through the return journey and overturned in the fast-flowing river.

While most of the passengers managed to swim to safety, three students were swept away by the strong current. The missing have been identified as Saha Alom, Mofida and Sharmin, all residents of Shagunsara village under Tamarhat police station.

Soon after the incident was reported, personnel from Sotoguma police station rushed to the spot to initiate preliminary response measures. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has since been deployed and is carrying out an intensive search operation along the stretch of the Gangadhar River.

Rescue efforts, however, have been hampered by the river’s depth, strong currents and low visibility after dusk, officials said. “Locating the missing students remains our top priority. All available resources have been mobilised for the search,” a local official stated.

Meanwhile, anxious family members and villagers have gathered along the riverbank, clinging to hope as rescue teams continue their efforts. The incident has once again drawn attention to the dangers of river transport in Dhubri’s char areas, where country boats remain the primary mode of travel despite challenging river conditions and safety risks.