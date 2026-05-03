Three-tier security in place across Assam as state awaits crucial election results

Assam has entered the final countdown to the 2026 Assembly election results, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements put in place across counting centres ahead of May 4 high-stakes vote counting.

In Lakhimpur, authorities have enforced a stringent three-layer security system at the Lakhimpur Government Higher Secondary School, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for five Assembly constituencies are being kept under tight surveillance.

Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said all preparations have been completed for the counting process, which begins Monday morning. Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am across 14 dedicated tables at each counting centre.

Meanwhile, in Sivasagar district, the administration has deployed 391 officials to oversee counting operations for the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira Assembly constituencies. Separate arrangements have been made for postal ballot counting in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

As Assam braces for a decisive political verdict, security around strong rooms and counting centres has been intensified to ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the process.

The elections, held on April 9, are being seen as a crucial contest for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, which is aiming for a historic third consecutive term in the state. On the other hand, the Congress-led alliance has projected confidence in putting up a strong challenge after stitching together a six-party coalition.

Exit polls, however, have largely predicted an advantage for the NDA, with several agencies forecasting a comfortable majority for the BJP-led alliance in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

Political activity remained intense on the eve of counting, with party workers and leaders closely monitoring developments while administrations across districts remained on alert to maintain law and order after the declaration of results.