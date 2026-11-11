Three tiger cubs were rescued from a paddy field at Nakari Neogchuk village in Tengakhat, Assam, on Wednesday, November 11 after local residents spotted them in the area and alerted the forest department.

According to local sources, the cubs were spotted early in the morning while residents were in the agricultural field. Following the discovery, villagers informed forest officials, who subsequently reached the spot and rescued the three cubs.

The development comes amid reports of a tiger creating panic in the area over the past several days. Residents had reportedly been concerned about the animal's movement in and around the village.

The rescue has drawn attention to the presence of tigers in human-inhabited areas of the region. Further details regarding the condition of the rescued cubs and their subsequent rehabilitation were not immediately available.