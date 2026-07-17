Three trafficked Assam women, including minor, rescued from prostitution racket in West Bengal

Three women from Assam, including a minor, have been rescued from a prostitution racket in West Bengal during a joint operation conducted by the Assam and West Bengal police, officials said on Friday, July 17.

Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barun Purkayastha said one of the rescued victims is from Sonitpur district, while the other two, including the minor, belong to neighbouring districts.

According to the police, the victims were allegedly lured with promises of employment before being taken to Siliguri in West Bengal, where they were forced into prostitution.

"The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of the West Bengal Police. The victims have been brought back safely," Purkayastha said.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the human trafficking network.

Officials said efforts are underway to determine whether more people are linked to the racket and whether additional victims may have been trafficked through the same network.

Further investigation is in progress, police added.