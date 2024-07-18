The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced that three trains have been diverted after the derailment of the 15904 Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express near UP's Gonda, around 2:37 pm, on July 18.

The following trains are being run through diverted route.

15707 Katihar- Amritsar Amrapali Express

15603 Guwahati - Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express

15910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express

The stranded passengers of the derailed train are being brought by bus to Mankapur station near Gonda. A special train has been arranged for them from Mankapur to Dibrugarh with stoppages enroute.



ALSO READ | 4 dead as Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

At least four people were killed after few coaches of 15904 Dibrugarh Express which was heading towards Gorakhpur, derailed in UP's Gonda around 2:37 pm, on July 18, according to media reports.



The train left from Chandigarh station at 11.35 pm on July 17 and was bound to Dibrugarh in Assam. The derailment happened between Motiganj-Jhilahi railway station in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.