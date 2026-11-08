Three cubs belonging to the cat family have been spotted near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Charaideo Moidams in Assam, prompting the Forest Department to intensify surveillance in the area.

The cubs were spotted by local residents on Saturday. However, their exact species has not yet been identified, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on November 8.

According to the minister, the animals could be tiger cubs, leopard cubs or belong to another species. He shared photographs of the sighting on social media and said a Forest Department team had visited the location to assess the situation and take necessary precautionary measures.

Baruah urged residents and tourists visiting the heritage site to remain cautious and maintain a safe distance from the animals. He cautioned people against approaching or chasing the cubs and gathering in large numbers, warning that such behaviour could disturb their movement.

He also appealed to residents to inform forest officials immediately if they spot the animals again.

"Wildlife protection requires awareness, patience and responsible behaviour," the minister said, stressing the importance of preserving the natural surroundings of the historic site.

He added that the government was committed to protecting wildlife while ensuring the safety of local residents and visitors.

The Charaideo Moidams, the burial grounds of the Ahom royalty, were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2024. The site comprises around 90 burial mounds built over hollow vaults made of brick, stone or earth. Some of these structures are topped with shrines and enclosed within octagonal walls.

The Tai-Ahoms migrated to present-day Assam in the 13th century and established Charaideo as their first capital and royal necropolis. Over the next six centuries, the community constructed the Moidams, integrating the burial structures into the surrounding landscape of hills, forests and water bodies.