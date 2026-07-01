Three Uttar Pradesh men arrested with fake currency worth Rs 10.9 lakh in Guwahati

Three persons were arrested after police seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 10.9 lakh from a vehicle intercepted at Six Mile on Panjabari Road in Guwahati.

Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number UP-35BV-8240 and apprehended three occupants.

The accused have been identified as Anuj Gupta (34) of Unnao district, Mahesh Shukla (32) of Kanpur district, and Roshan Gupta (28) of Kanpur district, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered counterfeit Indian currency amounting to Rs 10.9 lakh, all in Rs 500 denomination notes.

In addition to the fake currency, officers seized a gas cutter with a gas cylinder, a dao, a Gold Flame lighter, and a cutting plier from the vehicle.

Police have initiated legal proceedings, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and uncover any wider network linked to the racket.