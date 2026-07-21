Three women drug peddlers arrested with 4 kg Ganja in Guwahati

In a major anti-drug operation, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested three women alleged to be involved in drug peddling and seized 4 kg of ganja from their possession during a raid at Beharbari.

According to police, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal narcotics activities in the area. Acting on the information, the EGPD team raided a suspected hideout at Beharbari and apprehended the accused during the operation.

The arrested women have been identified as Jamile Khatun (35) of Dharamsala, Asatun Begum (32) of Kalgachia, and Safina Khatun (34) of South Salmara. Police said the trio was allegedly involved in the transportation and distribution of ganja in the city.

During the raid, officers recovered 4 kg of ganja from the possession of the accused. The seized contraband has been taken into police custody as evidence.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the three women under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have launched a further investigation to determine the source of the seized ganja and identify other individuals connected to the drug network.

The operation is part of Assam Police’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking and illegal drug peddling in Guwahati and other parts of the state.