Three youths detained by locals in Assam’s Kamrup with 9mm pistol; Rs 1 lakh seized

Three youths were detained by local residents at Kachua in Assam’s Kamrup district after they were allegedly found in possession of a 9mm pistol.

The detained individuals have been identified as Vishal Moria, Kuldeep Moria and Akash Moria. According to the information available, police seized approximately Rs 1 lakh from their possession.

The three youths are suspected to be from Uttar Pradesh, although their identities and backgrounds are yet to be officially confirmed.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to their detention, the source of the firearm and the subsequent police investigation are awaited.